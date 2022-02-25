The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.74 Per Share

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Middleby in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.74 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MIDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Middleby has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.75.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $170.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.58 and a 200 day moving average of $183.42. Middleby has a 52 week low of $139.56 and a 52 week high of $201.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.65.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.08. Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $866.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Middleby by 410.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

