The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.6% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $151.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $367.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total value of $8,203,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 546,696 shares of company stock worth $88,013,355 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

