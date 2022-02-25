The Sandbox Price Tops $3.05 on Exchanges (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 25th. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion and approximately $1.29 billion worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox coin can now be bought for about $3.05 or 0.00007840 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, The Sandbox has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00061632 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005454 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.03 or 0.00300521 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000519 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,088,944,772 coins. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

