The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 57.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SHYF. DA Davidson increased their price target on The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ SHYF opened at $36.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.49. The Shyft Group has a one year low of $31.07 and a one year high of $54.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.55.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $277.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.48 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 6.33%. The Shyft Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $988,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,119,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,269,000 after purchasing an additional 55,840 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,288,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,451,000 after buying an additional 38,849 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,745,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,305,000 after buying an additional 50,031 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 703,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,732,000 after buying an additional 55,434 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 675,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,183,000 after buying an additional 16,286 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

