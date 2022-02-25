The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 195,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 21,921 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,171,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,058,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 24.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 31.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,238,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,987,000 after purchasing an additional 773,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SO. Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $162,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $57,821.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 83,139 shares of company stock valued at $5,582,333 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SO stock traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $64.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,159,760. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.13. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $69.76. The stock has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.