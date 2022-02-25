The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for TJX Companies in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin anticipates that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

TJX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

NYSE TJX opened at $64.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $59.85 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 47,553 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 20,212 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 129,101 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies (Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.