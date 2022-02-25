The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,400 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies stock opened at $64.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.07. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.85 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

TJX Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.