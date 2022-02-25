The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 911.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,069 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Toro worth $5,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTC. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Toro during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Toro by 46.8% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Toro by 39.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Toro by 23.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $92.93 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $118.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $960.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.00 million. Toro had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 10.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

