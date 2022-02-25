The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stake Reduced by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lowered its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,076 shares during the period. Trade Desk makes up approximately 1.9% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned 0.14% of Trade Desk worth $47,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Trade Desk by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,254,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,824,000 after purchasing an additional 40,584 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 51,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Trade Desk by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Trade Desk by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD opened at $81.26 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $114.09. The company has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 145.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.27.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $569,442.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 8,980 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $912,008.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,719 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,075 over the last 90 days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.06.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

