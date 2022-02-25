The Transfer Token (TTT) Market Cap Reaches $588.47 Million

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. The Transfer Token has a market cap of $588.47 million and $527,856.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be bought for about $5.61 or 0.00014506 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00071736 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000409 BTC.

The Transfer Token Profile

TTT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,829,524 coins. The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

