The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Holdings Raised by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.17% of Travelers Companies worth $63,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $348,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,865 shares of company stock valued at $27,663,184 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.93.

NYSE TRV opened at $166.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.52. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.44 and a 52-week high of $174.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

