The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is Crake Asset Management LLP’s Largest Position

Crake Asset Management LLP raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1,733.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441,972 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 14.1% of Crake Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Crake Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Walt Disney worth $258,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,006,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $346,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,839 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,493,389 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $760,147,000 after acquiring an additional 749,984 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Walt Disney by 14.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,991,055 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,013,507,000 after buying an additional 738,610 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Walt Disney by 63.7% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,719,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $290,924,000 after buying an additional 669,432 shares during the period. Finally, Atreides Management LP increased its position in Walt Disney by 151.5% during the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,004,465 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $176,555,000 after buying an additional 605,145 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.92.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $149.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.57. The stock has a market cap of $272.00 billion, a PE ratio of 88.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $129.26 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

