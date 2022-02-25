The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,452 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.1% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $141,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4,939.7% during the 3rd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 86,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 101,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $17,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $149.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $272.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.93, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.57. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $129.26 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Macquarie decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.92.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

