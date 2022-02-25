The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Raised by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 289.8% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.92.

NYSE:DIS opened at $149.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.38 and a 200-day moving average of $162.57. The company has a market capitalization of $272.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.93, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $129.26 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

