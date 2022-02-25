The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Wendy’s has raised its dividend payment by 26.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Wendy’s has a payout ratio of 44.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wendy’s to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.33. The company had a trading volume of 15,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,657. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $29.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 361,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,633,000 after acquiring an additional 10,711 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Wendy’s by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 300,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Wendy’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 132,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Wendy’s by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $915,000. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens raised their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

