The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
Wendy’s has raised its dividend payment by 26.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Wendy’s has a payout ratio of 44.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wendy’s to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.3%.
Shares of NASDAQ WEN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.33. The company had a trading volume of 15,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,657. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $29.46.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens raised their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.
The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.
