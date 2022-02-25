The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 251,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $6,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 4.9% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 24,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Williams Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMB. Mizuho boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.62.

WMB traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $30.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,102,224. The stock has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.56 and its 200 day moving average is $27.34.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

