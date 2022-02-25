The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) SVP Walter J. Bennett Sells 24,219 Shares

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $719,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.69. The company had a trading volume of 9,646,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,090,261. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.34. The stock has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $31.02.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,224,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,818,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047,294 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Williams Companies by 674.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,421,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721,153 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $97,830,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Williams Companies by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,311,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Williams Companies by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,161,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,329 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.62.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

