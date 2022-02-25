Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 103.63% and a negative net margin of 39.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Theratechnologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ THTX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.84. 34,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,251. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.15 million, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.55. Theratechnologies has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $4.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Theratechnologies by 143.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,716,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after buying an additional 1,012,777 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Theratechnologies by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 77,441 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Theratechnologies by 15.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Theratechnologies, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in addressing medical needs of patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). The firm offers its product under the brand name of EGRIFTA, which approved therapy for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy.

