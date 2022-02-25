Theta Fuel Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 25th. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000433 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $913.77 million and $71.50 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.91 or 0.00205969 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001065 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00023088 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.62 or 0.00376220 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00061635 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008029 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

