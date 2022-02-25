ThreeFold (TFT) Price Tops $0.0772 on Major Exchanges

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 25th. ThreeFold has a market capitalization of $6.26 million and approximately $98,586.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ThreeFold has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One ThreeFold coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0772 or 0.00000199 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.61 or 0.00177290 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.83 or 0.00198532 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00041984 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001063 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00022166 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,669.53 or 0.06898122 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

About ThreeFold

TFT uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . The official message board for ThreeFold is forum.threefold.io

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

