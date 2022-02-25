Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 124,866 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 807.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,866 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.12% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $10,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 13.3% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PNW shares. UBS Group lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.87.

PNW opened at $67.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.29. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $88.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.19%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

