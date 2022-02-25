Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 1,330 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $11,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Torray LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,412.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,520.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,513.18. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,033.40 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total transaction of $13,719,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total value of $988,457.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

