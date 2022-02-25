Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 4,801 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $10,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 10,000.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $151.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $145.24 and a one year high of $207.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.30 and a 200 day moving average of $184.07.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

TT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.53.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $563,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,140 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,811. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

