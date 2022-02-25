Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 300 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $9,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 23.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,006,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $432,261,000 after acquiring an additional 190,378 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 13.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 781,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $335,649,000 after acquiring an additional 92,876 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 6.2% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 400,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,132,000 after acquiring an additional 23,363 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 348,925 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $146,140,000 after acquiring an additional 49,231 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 29.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $136,837,000 after acquiring an additional 75,270 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $2,127,034.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $418.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $354.17 and a 12-month high of $465.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $422.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.59.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.34. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.80.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

