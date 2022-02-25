Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 351 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $9,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 97.7% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 31.5% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 215.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 19,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 13,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 279.0% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.77.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total transaction of $4,881,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $202,143.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,387 shares of company stock worth $18,661,233 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP opened at $289.36 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.38 and a 12 month high of $332.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

