Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 974 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of Masimo worth $11,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Masimo in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Masimo in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Masimo in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Masimo in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MASI. StockNews.com upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered Masimo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.60.

In related news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $150,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total value of $826,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $1,242,516. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $154.01 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $133.94 and a 52 week high of $305.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.14.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $327.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Profile (Get Rating)

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.