Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,379 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.44% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $11,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACAD. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 319.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 46,947 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,151,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after buying an additional 101,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 281,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after buying an additional 49,644 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.22.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.31. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $50.13.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.