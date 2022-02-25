Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Holdings in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 1.40% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $10,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSBC. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 277.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $963,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $807,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

GSBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other news, VP Mark A. Maples sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $37,533.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Earl A. Steinert, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $58,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,363 shares of company stock worth $383,326 in the last 90 days. 24.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GSBC opened at $59.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $798.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.87. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.53 and a fifty-two week high of $62.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

About Great Southern Bancorp (Get Rating)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.