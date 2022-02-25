Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,503 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Lincoln National worth $10,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 65,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 41,052 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in Lincoln National by 4,209.5% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 422,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,035,000 after buying an additional 412,534 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.07.

Lincoln National stock opened at $66.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.02. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $55.01 and a 1-year high of $77.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.92.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

