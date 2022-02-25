Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 105,090 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $11,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,534.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 28,165 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

MSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Argus raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.18.

NYSE:MSI opened at $217.30 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.79 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.20.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.13%.

Motorola Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.