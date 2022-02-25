Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 175,564 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.41% of Mercury Systems worth $11,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Mercury Systems by 15.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Mercury Systems by 25.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Mercury Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 490,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mercury Systems by 1.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 477,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,629,000 after purchasing an additional 8,736 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Mercury Systems by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,641,000 after purchasing an additional 168,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $56.22 on Friday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $79.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.94 and its 200 day moving average is $51.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $220.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRCY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

