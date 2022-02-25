Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,189 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.70% of AZZ worth $9,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AZZ by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,166,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in AZZ by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 830,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,179,000 after buying an additional 68,454 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AZZ by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,962,000 after buying an additional 16,102 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in AZZ by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after buying an additional 41,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in AZZ by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 536,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,527,000 after buying an additional 22,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

AZZ stock opened at $47.89 on Friday. AZZ Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.61.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. AZZ had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

