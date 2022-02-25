Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $10.11 Million Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,953 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Charter Communications were worth $10,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,318,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,964,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 68,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,072,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHTR. UBS Group cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $810.00 to $645.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $758.38.

CHTR opened at $586.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $611.05 and its 200-day moving average is $685.11. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $549.59 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The company has a market cap of $105.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

