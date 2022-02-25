Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $10.41 Million Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,402 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.16% of STAG Industrial worth $10,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 434.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 297.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $38.78 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.42 and a 52-week high of $48.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The firm had revenue of $147.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.87%.

STAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

