Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $10.72 Million Stock Holdings in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,739 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.79% of Zymeworks worth $10,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the third quarter worth approximately $538,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the third quarter worth approximately $17,401,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Zymeworks by 531.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 201,807 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the third quarter worth approximately $21,780,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Zymeworks by 713.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

In related news, insider Neil Josephson purchased 5,000 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $71,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zymeworks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.43.

Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. Zymeworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.06. The company has a market cap of $335.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.83.

About Zymeworks (Get Rating)

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.