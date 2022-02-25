Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $11.61 Million Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,679 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.06% of Qorvo worth $11,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Qorvo by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 27,692 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 12.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter worth $9,705,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 3.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 247,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,326 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QRVO. Mizuho decreased their price target on Qorvo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.48.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qorvo stock opened at $136.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.60 and its 200 day moving average is $159.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

