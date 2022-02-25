Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $11.88 Million Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 1,470.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,304 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.07% of CMS Energy worth $11,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 322.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.09.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $61.97 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $65.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.72 and its 200-day moving average is $62.44. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.25.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 39.48%.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

