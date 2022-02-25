Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $12.16 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,027 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 972,344 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Oracle were worth $12,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Oracle by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Oracle by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 289,407 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,218,000 after buying an additional 12,492 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $11,082,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Oracle by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,469,242 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $389,405,000 after buying an additional 32,384 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in Oracle by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. 42.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $74.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $199.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.50 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.10%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

