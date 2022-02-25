Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $9.68 Million Stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 164,269 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.47% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $9,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 17.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 199,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 101.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 197,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 99,457 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 11.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 6.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the third quarter worth $770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.18 per share, with a total value of $200,277.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FCPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.80. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $30.10.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.89 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.92% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.82%.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

