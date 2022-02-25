Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $9.89 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,942 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.11% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $9,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,351,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,910,000 after buying an additional 160,639 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,725,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,802,000 after buying an additional 35,264 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,310,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,378,000 after buying an additional 136,932 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,204,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,152,000 after buying an additional 52,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 42.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,082,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,586,000 after buying an additional 320,895 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $104.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.24 and a 200-day moving average of $107.68. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.56 and a 1-year high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

