Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 137.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,009,384 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 584,640 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.32% of F.N.B. worth $11,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 23.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the third quarter worth $78,000. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the third quarter worth $122,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the third quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Shares of FNB opened at $12.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.26. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $14.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.19.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FNB. Raymond James upped their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.66.

F.N.B. Profile (Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.