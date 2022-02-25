Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,174,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,156 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.29% of Qurate Retail worth $11,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the third quarter worth $40,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the second quarter worth $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the third quarter worth $55,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 243.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 119.7% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRTEA opened at $6.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QRTEA. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

