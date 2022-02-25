Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,537 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $884,920,000 after buying an additional 4,390,109 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $482,632,000 after buying an additional 2,629,721 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $577,984,000 after buying an additional 2,432,001 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,499,096,000 after buying an additional 1,822,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,703,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,250,000 after buying an additional 1,245,561 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Argus cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $91.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.67. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.25 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.