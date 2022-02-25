Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,197 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.32% of SM Energy worth $10,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,784,202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,067,000 after purchasing an additional 207,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,239,425 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,696,000 after acquiring an additional 28,504 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 365,064 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,630,000 after acquiring an additional 148,217 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,941 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $34.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $38.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 5.74.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.23 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen raised SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

