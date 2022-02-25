Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $9.65 Million in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,281,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,646,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.28% of TechnipFMC as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 35.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 7.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 18.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,528,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,835,000 after acquiring an additional 242,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 20.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 36,217 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.37.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $6.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.99. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.75.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

