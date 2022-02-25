Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 17,110 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,110 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $11,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 67.0% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 343,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,227,000 after purchasing an additional 138,005 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 461.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth about $8,899,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 194.1% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth about $2,056,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SEDG. Guggenheim upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $420.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Roth Capital upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $293.00 to $303.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.96.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $271.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.95, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.20. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $389.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total value of $1,235,744.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,793 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,601 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

