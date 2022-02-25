Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 74,488 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,488 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.24% of Essent Group worth $11,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its position in Essent Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 202,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,916,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Essent Group by 388.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 28,920 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in Essent Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 26,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Essent Group by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Essent Group by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 11,268 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $328,731.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,288 shares of company stock valued at $364,531. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $43.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.83 and a 200-day moving average of $45.98. Essent Group Ltd. has a one year low of $39.62 and a one year high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.24. Essent Group had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 66.29%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.44%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ESNT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essent Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

