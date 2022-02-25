Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in International Business Machines by 92.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290,542 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,964,901,000 after purchasing an additional 722,962 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 490.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,434,000 after purchasing an additional 629,916 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 9.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,741,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,686,000 after purchasing an additional 477,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in International Business Machines by 10.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,610,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,574,000 after purchasing an additional 439,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

IBM stock opened at $121.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $109.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

