Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,401 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.11% of SYNNEX worth $10,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in SYNNEX by 41.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 4,000.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 13.5% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $59,521.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $135,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,555 shares of company stock worth $370,429 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SNX opened at $101.23 on Friday. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $87.57 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.40%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Cross Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

SYNNEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

