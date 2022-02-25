Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.21% of PacWest Bancorp worth $11,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $3,565,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 16.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,004,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 91.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 32,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 19.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $46.54 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.47 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.75.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PACW. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.